Osaka-Kansai Expo Shines with “Matsuken Samba II” Extravaganza
13:00 JST, July 26, 2025
OSAKA — Actor Ken Matsudaira brought his electrifying performance of the hit song “Matsuken Samba II” to the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo on Friday, captivating attendees who joined in the singing and dancing.
The event took place on Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osaka’s Konohana Ward, where the expo is currently being held.
The performance served as the grand opening for Osaka Week Summer, an initiative running through Aug. 3, which is aimed at promoting Osaka’s vibrant culture and local specialties. With dance as its central theme, this year’s Osaka Week promises a spectacular lineup of events.
Highlights include an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the highest number of people of different nationalities participating in a Bon Odori traditional Japanese folk dance and a massive Bon Odori on the Grand Ring, which is expected to draw about 8,000 participants.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday
-
M5.1 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Kagoshima Prefecture Islands
-
More Residents to Evacuate from Japan’s Akusejikima Island After Series of Quakes; Tremors Continue Near Area
-
Tokyo’s Nerima Ward Marks 110 Millimeters of Rain in 1 Hour; Heavy Rain and Flood Warnings Issued in Capital
-
Canadian Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Smuggling 30 kg of Illegal Drugs to Fukuoka Airport
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Govt Announces Roadside Land Prices Across Japan Rose 2.7% on Average in 2025; 4th Straight Year of Increases
-
Trump Complains about Japan’s Rice Policy
-
New Banknotes Account for Only 30% of All Bills in Circulation; Increased Use of Cashless Payments Seen as Cause of Slow Adoption Rate
-
Govt Mandates Collecting, Recycling of Some Devices with Lithium-Ion Batteries Amid Fire Concerns
-
EU Proposes Eel Trade Restriction Despite Japan’s Opposition