Osaka-Kansai Expo Shines with “Matsuken Samba II” Extravaganza

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Actor Ken Matsudaira sings “Matsuken Samba II” on Yomeshima in Osaka’s Konohana Ward on Friday.

OSAKA — Actor Ken Matsudaira brought his electrifying performance of the hit song “Matsuken Samba II” to the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo on Friday, captivating attendees who joined in the singing and dancing.

The event took place on Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osaka’s Konohana Ward, where the expo is currently being held.

The performance served as the grand opening for Osaka Week Summer, an initiative running through Aug. 3, which is aimed at promoting Osaka’s vibrant culture and local specialties. With dance as its central theme, this year’s Osaka Week promises a spectacular lineup of events.

Highlights include an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the highest number of people of different nationalities participating in a Bon Odori traditional Japanese folk dance and a massive Bon Odori on the Grand Ring, which is expected to draw about 8,000 participants.