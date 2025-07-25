Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

Mercury Hits 39.1 C in Gunma Pref.’s Kiryu; Tokyo Temperature Exceeds 35 C for 1st Time in 15 Days

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The Japan Meteorological Agency,

The Japan News

15:32 JST, July 25, 2025

Temperatures continued to rise across Japan on Friday, with Kiryu in Gunma Prefecture recording the highest at 39.1 C.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, Fukushima City, Dazaifu in Fukuoka Prefecture, Toyooka in Hyogo Prefecture and several other areas logged temperatures exceeding 38 C.

In central Tokyo, temperatures over 35 C were recorded for the first time in 15 days.

In Hokkaido, where record heat was recorded the previous day, the mercury reached 37 C in Kitami and 35.7 C in Sapporo.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING