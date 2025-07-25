Mercury Hits 39.1 C in Gunma Pref.’s Kiryu; Tokyo Temperature Exceeds 35 C for 1st Time in 15 Days
15:32 JST, July 25, 2025
Temperatures continued to rise across Japan on Friday, with Kiryu in Gunma Prefecture recording the highest at 39.1 C.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, Fukushima City, Dazaifu in Fukuoka Prefecture, Toyooka in Hyogo Prefecture and several other areas logged temperatures exceeding 38 C.
In central Tokyo, temperatures over 35 C were recorded for the first time in 15 days.
In Hokkaido, where record heat was recorded the previous day, the mercury reached 37 C in Kitami and 35.7 C in Sapporo.
