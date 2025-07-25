Triple Typhoons South of Japan; Typhoon Co-may to Be Closest to Miyako Island on Saturday

The Japan News



Typhoon Francisco, or Typhoon No. 7, left the waters off Okinawa Island on Friday and is heading toward mainland China. It is expected to weaken into a tropical depression later in the afternoon.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, Typhoon Francisco was moving westward at a speed of about 30 kilometers per hour as of 9 a.m. Friday, about 250 kilometers north-northeast of Yonaguni Island, Okinawa Prefecture. The central pressure was 994 hectopascals, and the maximum wind speed was 18 meters per second.

Meanwhile, Typhoon Co-may, or Typhoon No. 8, is moving northeast over the South China Sea at a speed of about 20 kilometers per hour. It is expected to make its closest approach to Miyako Island, Okinawa Prefecture, at 9 a.m. Saturday. As of 9 a.m. Friday, its central pressure was 980 hectopascals, and the maximum wind speed near its center was 30 meters per second.

The agency is calling for caution against high waves and swells in the Okinawa and Amami regions.

Typhoon Krosa, or Typhoon No. 9, which formed in the waters off the Mariana Islands south of Japan, is moving north at a speed of about 15 kilometers per hour and is expected to approach the Ogasawara Islands on Monday.