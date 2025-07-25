M4.7 Earthquake Strikes Japan’s Nagasaki Pref.; No Tsunami Threat

The Japan News



An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 4.7 struck on Nagasaki Prefecture at around 11:17 a.m. on Friday. Isahaya and Unzen cities in the prefecture registered a 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7.

There is no threat of a tsunami from this quake and the focus was estimated to be at a depth of about 10 kilometers, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.