Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Earthquake #Nagasaki

M4.7 Earthquake Strikes Japan’s Nagasaki Pref.; No Tsunami Threat

The Japan News

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:38 JST, July 25, 2025

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 4.7 struck on Nagasaki Prefecture at around 11:17 a.m. on Friday. Isahaya and Unzen cities in the prefecture registered a 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7.

There is no threat of a tsunami from this quake and the focus was estimated to be at a depth of about 10 kilometers, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING