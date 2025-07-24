Temperatures Soar in Hokkaido; Pacific High-Pressure System Brings Record-Breaking Heat to Several Cities

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People walk in front of JR Obihiro Station on Thursday morning in Obihiro, Hokkaido.

Temperatures surged in Hokkaido on Thursday. Kitami recorded a new all-time high of 39.0 C at 2:31 p.m. Several other cities also marked new hottest-ever readings, including Tsubetsu with 38.4 C, Bihoro with 38.3 C and Otofuke with 38.2 C. Obihiro and Ashoro both hit 38.2 C, establishing new July temperature records.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, warm air from a Pacific high-pressure system is blanketing the nation, bringing heat which has been intensified by an overlying Tibetan high-pressure system creating clear skies and abundant sunshine.

Additionally, air that grew warm over the Asian continent has been flowing from the west across Hokkaido, driving temperatures higher downwind, on the eastern side of the island, including the Tokachi region.

Elsewhere in Japan, the day’s national high was 39.3 C, measured in Fukuchiyama, Kyoto Prefecture, and Date, Fukushima Prefecture.