Japanese Architect Kenzo Tange’s Masterpiece ‘Ship Gymnasium’ Demolition Plan Put on Hold; Architects Propose Utilization Measures

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The former Kanagawa Prefectural Gymnasium, which looks like a ship, in Takamatsu

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:04 JST, July 24, 2025

TAKAMATSU – A gymnasium designed by world-renowned architect Kenzo Tange (1913–2005) in Takamatsu is scheduled for demolition due to aging and huge preservation costs. To save this iconic Tange building, a committee to revitalize the gymnasium, composed of architects from within and outside Kagawa Prefecture, announced Wednesday their plan to purchase, preserve and repurpose the building.

They will request the prefectural government engage in discussions regarding the matter.

Constructed in 1964, the building served as the former Kagawa Prefectural Gymnasium and is one of Tange’s representative works. It has been affectionately referred to by residents as the “Ship Gymnasium.” The prefectural government decided on demolition at a cost of approximately ¥1 billion, citing advanced deterioration making seismic retrofitting difficult and the need for massive public funds for preservation.

The committee’s plan, revealed at a press conference in Takamatsu on Wednesday, proposed using exclusively private funds to reinforce and renovate the building for seismic safety, and to operate a revenue-generating business that would utilize it as a new cultural and exchange hub for the city. Specifically, two ideas were presented: a mixed-use facility featuring a book lounge, cafe and an accommodation; and a hotel primarily targeting overseas tourists.

