Typhoon Co-may Moves Southeast off Philippines Coast; Expected to Approach Japan’s Miyakojima Island in Okinawa Pref.

The Japan News

13:40 JST, July 24, 2025

Typhoon Co-may, or Typhoon No. 8, moved southeast over the South China Sea off the coast of the Philippines on Thursday.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the typhoon is expected to change course and move northeast to reach the vicinity of Miyakojima island in Okinawa Prefecture by Saturday morning. It is expected to weaken to a tropical depression by 9 a.m. on Sunday.

As of 9 a.m. on Thursday, the typhoon was moving at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour west of the Philippines. The central pressure is 985 hectopascals, and the maximum wind speed is 25 meters per second.

