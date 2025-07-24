Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Typhoon

Typhoon Francisco to Approach Japan’s Miyakojima Island Today

The Japan News

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:24 JST, July 24, 2025

Typhoon Francisco, or Typhoon No. 7, is expected to move northwest over the sea off Okinawa on Thursday and approach the vicinity of Miyakojima island in Okinawa Prefecture in the evening, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

As of 9 a.m. on Thursday, the typhoon is moving northwest at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour south of Okinawa, according to the agency. The central pressure is 994 hectopascals, and the maximum wind speed is 20 meters per second.

It is expected to pass near the island by Friday morning and weaken to a tropical depression by 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING