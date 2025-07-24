Typhoon Francisco to Approach Japan’s Miyakojima Island Today
12:24 JST, July 24, 2025
Typhoon Francisco, or Typhoon No. 7, is expected to move northwest over the sea off Okinawa on Thursday and approach the vicinity of Miyakojima island in Okinawa Prefecture in the evening, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
As of 9 a.m. on Thursday, the typhoon is moving northwest at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour south of Okinawa, according to the agency. The central pressure is 994 hectopascals, and the maximum wind speed is 20 meters per second.
It is expected to pass near the island by Friday morning and weaken to a tropical depression by 9 a.m. on Saturday.
