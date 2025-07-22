PokéPark KANTO to Open in Spring 2026 Inside Japan’s Yomiuriland; Pokémon Forest, Sedge Town Areas to House Over 600 Pokémon

Yomiuri Land Co. and The Yomiuri Shimbun announced on Tuesday that “PokéPark KANTO,” an outdoor facility to be built within the Yomiuriland amusement park, will open in spring 2026.

It will be the first permanent outdoor facility themed around Pokémon. It will be operated by PokéPark KANTO LLC, an enterprise jointly established between The Pokémon Company, Yomiuri Land Co., and The Yomiuri Shimbun.

Yomiuriland straddles Inagi, Tokyo, and Kawasaki in the lush green Tama Hills. PokéPark KANTO, which is to be accessed through Yomiuriland, will cover an area of about 2.6 hectares and contain “Pokémon Forest,” an area which makes use of the surrounding natural environment, and “Sedge Town,” where visitors will be able to enjoy activities including meet-and-greets with Pokémon and parades.

Pokémon Forest will have walking trails spanning 500 meters where visitors can observe the expressions and movements of Pokémon living there up close. Sedge Town will feature two attractions and give fans, both from around Japan and overseas, opportunities to gather and interact with each other.

Yomiuri group companies and The Pokémon Company have already collaborated in various fields. The Yomiuri Shimbun began running an educational column for children titled “Pokémon to Issho ni Oboeyo! Kotowaza Daihyakka” (Let’s memorize a proverb encyclopedia with Pokémon!) in its morning edition in 2009. “The Pokémon Ryuosen” — a Pokémon gaming event named after the Ryuo, the most prestigious championship in shogi — was held for the first time in 2014.

Tickets for the new facility are scheduled to go on sale around autumn, and further details will be announced at a later date.

©2025 Pokémon. ©1995-2025 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

TM, ®, and character names are trademarks of Nintendo.