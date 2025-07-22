Junichi Masuda: PokéPark KANTO, Where Pokémon Are Always There; Tokyo Facility May Evolve After Opening in Spring 2026

Images include artistic renderings.

“PokéPark KANTO,” an outdoor facility centered on the Pokémon franchise, will open in spring 2026 within the Yomiuriland amusement park that straddles Inagi, Tokyo, and Kawasaki.

In an interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun, Junichi Masuda, chief creative fellow at The Pokémon Company, who is leading the development of PokéPark KANTO, spoke about the facility and its main attractions.

The Yomiuri Shimbun: What inspired you to create PokéPark KANTO?

Junichi Masuda: Next year will mark the 30th anniversary of the release of the first Pokémon video games, “Pokémon Red” and “Pokémon Green” (the latter sold as “Pokémon Blue” overseas). Based on the original video games, the series has grown into a major franchise including anime and card games, creating a growing global fanbase. Whenever I’ve met fans at events in Japan and abroad, I’ve felt that it was wonderful how people were connected through Pokémon.

As creators, ever since we made the first games, we have always valued communication through Pokémon. We wanted people to meet each other, trade Pokémon and become friends.

However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, people were unable to meet each other, and Pokémon events were almost completely canceled. At that time, I wanted to create a place where people could always gather. I wanted a space where people and Pokémon could enjoy themselves together. When I thought about how I could repay the fans who have loved Pokémon for 30 years, I thought, “It would be fun to have a place where Pokémon are always there.”

Yomiuri: Tell us about PokéPark KANTO

Masuda: It consists of two areas: “Pokémon Forest” and “Sedge Town.” In the games, you travel through forests filled with wild Pokémon, so there’s a real sense of relief when you finally arrive in a town and the atmosphere changes to one of safety. I think you’ll get that exact feeling here.

Pokémon Forest is a lush forest where Pokémon live. There are many Berries, attracting many Pokémon. As you walk through the forest, you will encounter many Pokémon, most of which are wild. We hope visitors will enjoy the adventure of feeling like Pokémon Trainers.

Sedge Town is centered around Pokémon Trainers’ Market where you can enjoy shopping for many kinds of merchandise. We want visitors to have fun like it’s a festival, so we’re planning a parade and greetings with Pokémon. There are two other attractions, which we also hope they’ll enjoy.

We also created a Pokémon Center, Poké Mart and Gym [modeled on those] that appear in the games. I was impressed when I saw the Pokémon Center.

Yomiuri: What aspects did you focus on?

Masuda: We deliberately separated this project from digital [technology] and focused on the idea of “a world where Pokémon exist” and “can be touched.” In Pokémon GO, when you hold up your smartphone, it looks like there are Pokémon in the real world. But when you reach out, they’re not there. I thought that having Pokémon that are really there and that you can touch is something we haven’t done before, so I wanted to give it a try.

The reason for choosing an outdoor setting is that wild Pokémon live in forests and other natural environments. They fly through the sky and move around freely. [In the forest,] you can feel the wind blowing and smell flowers, and Pokémon are there too. I thought that being in nature is very important for living creatures.

We are pursuing the appeal of the outdoors.

Yomiuri: What points would you like visitors to pay particular attention to?

Masuda: Pokémon are living creatures, so just like humans, each one has its own unique character. There are over 600 Pokémon in PokéPark KANTO, and we have created a story for each and every one of them. For example, if it’s shy, it might be looking downward a little. We want [visitors] to pay attention to what each Pokémon is looking at, where its gaze is directed.

Their mannerisms are all different too. If two are standing side by side, they might be friends. If they have their backs turned to each other, they might be fighting. I hope visitors will talk about it with their friends and let their imaginations run wild. We hope that visitors will enjoy this facility in a way that is different from previous Pokémon experiences.

Yomiuri: What is your message for children?

I think that children today don’t have many opportunities to play in the woods or touch the soil. In the woods, their feet may get dirty, but I want children to enjoy that. Some Pokémon are so big that visitors have to look up at them, so I want the visitors to compare the size of Pokémon to their own body. There are also Pokémon that visitors can ride on.

Yomiuri: What future plans are there for PokéPark KANTO?

Masuda: PokéPark KANTO will not be complete when it opens. The Pokémon available at the facility may change depending on the weather or season, and some may even evolve in the future. Since they are living things, they are not always the same. I think that some parts of the facility may change little by little over the years.

Once again, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to fans around the world who have continued to support Pokémon. I am truly grateful that we were able to create this facility to coincide with our 30th anniversary. I hope that visitors will find their favorite Pokémon and think, “I’ll come back to see them again.”

Junichi Masuda

Masuda was born in 1968 and is originally from Yokohama, Japan. As a founding member of GAME FREAK inc., he is one of the original authors of the Pokémon video game series. Masuda has been involved as a director, producer and video game composer for the Pokémon video game series since 1989. He has been in his current position since 2022.

