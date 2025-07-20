Hot word :

Tokyo’s Yamanote Line Suspends Services After Fire Connected to Mobile Phone

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
JR Yamanote Line

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:18 JST, July 20, 2025

A passenger’s smartphone or mobile battery caught fire inside a train on the JR Yamanote Line between Shin-Okubo and Shinjuku stations on Sunday afternoon, causing trains to be halted in that area.

Some of the passengers disembarked onto the tracks. According to JR East, the object that caught fire has been extinguished.

