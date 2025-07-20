Tokyo’s Yamanote Line Suspends Services After Fire Connected to Mobile Phone
The Yomiuri Shimbun
17:18 JST, July 20, 2025
A passenger’s smartphone or mobile battery caught fire inside a train on the JR Yamanote Line between Shin-Okubo and Shinjuku stations on Sunday afternoon, causing trains to be halted in that area.
Some of the passengers disembarked onto the tracks. According to JR East, the object that caught fire has been extinguished.
