Temperatures Exceed 35 C in Various Parts of Country; Yamagata Hits Over 37 C
16:07 JST, July 20, 2025
Temperatures rose significantly on Sunday, exceeding 35 C in various parts of the country including the Hokuriku, Kanto and Tohoku regions, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
The highest temperature recorded by 2:40 p.m. on Sunday was 37.2 C in Yamagata. This was followed by 37.0 C in Dazaifu, Fukuoka Prefecture, and 36.8 C in Date, Fukushima Prefecture. By 1 p.m., there were 689 locations nationwide with temperatures above 30 C and 67 locations with temperatures above 35 C.
In central Tokyo, the temperature reached 32.9 C at 11 a.m.
