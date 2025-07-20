Temperatures Exceed 35 C in Various Parts of Country; Yamagata Hits Over 37 C

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Japan Meteorological Agency

Temperatures rose significantly on Sunday, exceeding 35 C in various parts of the country including the Hokuriku, Kanto and Tohoku regions, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The highest temperature recorded by 2:40 p.m. on Sunday was 37.2 C in Yamagata. This was followed by 37.0 C in Dazaifu, Fukuoka Prefecture, and 36.8 C in Date, Fukushima Prefecture. By 1 p.m., there were 689 locations nationwide with temperatures above 30 C and 67 locations with temperatures above 35 C.

In central Tokyo, the temperature reached 32.9 C at 11 a.m.