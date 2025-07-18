Noto Peninsula Quake-Damaged Tunnel in Ishikawa Pref. Reopens After 18 Months; Residents Upbeat About Shortened Travel Time

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Nakaya Tunnel, which reopened after 18 months, in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Thursday.

WAJIMA, Ishikawa —A vital quake-damaged road including a tunnel reopened on Thursday after being closed for 18 months following the Noto Peninsula Earthquake in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture.

Nakaya Tunnel measures 1.3-kilometers and is on National Highway Route 249 in the prefecture. The tunnel sustained damage, including the collapse of its concrete inner walls, during the earthquake. Just before the repairs were completed, subsequent heavy rains caused the surrounding slopes to collapse on Sept. 21, once again rendering the tunnel impassable.

Residents, who have been eagerly awaiting its reopening, expressed hope that it would boost recovery efforts.

The tunnel was part of a 5.5-kilometer section that was restored by the Hokuriku Regional Development Bureau of the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry.

The opening of this vital artery — the sole main road connecting the Monzen district of Wajima City to the city center — will shorten travel time by up to 20 minutes compared to the detour route.

“The roads are still damaged, but it will be easier to get to shopping and hospitals,” said a 78-year-old man from the city.