Tokyo’s Rainy Season Ends Along with Other Regions; Extreme Heat Expected During 3-Day Holidays

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People walk under parasols in the strong sunlight in the Ginza district, Tokyo, on Friday morning.

The rainy season appears to have ended in the Kanto-Koshin, Hokuriku and southern Tohoku regions, it was announced Friday.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the season ended in the Kanto-Koshin region one day earlier than the average year.

A high-pressure system caused temperatures to rise in Tokyo on Friday. As of 10 a.m., temperatures in Nerima Ward had reached 31.8 C, while in Hachioji, temperatures reached 31.7 C.

According to the agency, many areas in the Kanto-Koshin region are expected to experience extremely hot days during a three-day holiday from Saturday to Monday, with temperatures exceeding 35 C.

The agency is urging caution.