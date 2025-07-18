Tokyo’s Rainy Season Ends Along with Other Regions; Extreme Heat Expected During 3-Day Holidays
11:47 JST, July 18, 2025
The rainy season appears to have ended in the Kanto-Koshin, Hokuriku and southern Tohoku regions, it was announced Friday.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the season ended in the Kanto-Koshin region one day earlier than the average year.
A high-pressure system caused temperatures to rise in Tokyo on Friday. As of 10 a.m., temperatures in Nerima Ward had reached 31.8 C, while in Hachioji, temperatures reached 31.7 C.
According to the agency, many areas in the Kanto-Koshin region are expected to experience extremely hot days during a three-day holiday from Saturday to Monday, with temperatures exceeding 35 C.
The agency is urging caution.
