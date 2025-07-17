Toilets Measuring Stool’s Color, Hardness, Amount to Sell for ¥493,900, Targeting Health-Conscious Customers
11:40 JST, July 17, 2025
Toilet maker TOTO Ltd. will begin selling on Aug. 1 a toilet equipped with a sensor that measures the color, hardness and amount of stool.
The company says this is the first such product in Japan for general residential use.
Two models of TOTO’s high-end “Neorest” series toilets will be equipped with the function. The suggested retail price, including tax, starts at ¥493,900. The company aims to sell 7,300 units per year in the third year of the launch.
A light-emitting diode (LED) built into the models sheds light on falling stool, and the sensor receives the reflected light to measure the length, contour and surface shape. The color is recorded in three levels (ochre, brown and dark brown), the hardness in seven levels (including liquid and semi-solid) and the volume in three levels.
Up to six users can check the data on their smartphones.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday
-
Over 300 Earthquakes Rumble in Sea Off Japan’s Kagoshima Pref. Islands, Putting Residents on Alert
-
Typhoon Sepat Forms near Ogasawara Islands
-
M5.1 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Kagoshima Prefecture Islands
-
46-year-old Man Killed by Bear in Japan’s Nagano Prefecture; 2nd Man Sustained Minor Injuries
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
5-Kilogram Bag of Rice Price Falls Below ¥4,000: 1st Time in 4 Months
-
Japan’s Agriculture Ministry Starts Survey of Rice Farmers Across Japan on Production Outlook
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Hits 2-year High, Keeps Rate-Hike Bets Alive
-
Japan to Collaborate with 3 European Countries on Infrastructure Development; Will Work With Romania, Bulgaria, Czech Republic to Build Railroads, Energy Systems
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday