Midsummer Night Dreamscape; Tokyo Tower Visitors Treated to Nighttime Spectacle with Summer-Themed Projection Show

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Visitors to the 150-meter-high observation deck of Tokyo Tower in Minato Ward, Tokyo, enjoy projection mapping featuring summer-inspired images displayed over the nightscape seen from the windows. The 4-minute projection video shows rain-soaked hydrangeas, sunflowers dyed in sunset colors and countless explosions of brightly colored fireworks. A company employee from Miyazaki City who visited with her mother said, “It’s fantastic, as if real fireworks are shooting up into the Tokyo sky.” The event will be held until Sept. 7.