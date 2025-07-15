Hot word :

Elderly Woman Injured in Bear Attack in Japan’s Aomori Prefecture

15:38 JST, July 15, 2025

AOMORI — A woman in her 70s was attacked by a bear while working in an apple orchard in the Owasawa district of Hirosaki, Aomori Prefecture, at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Aomori prefectural police and the Hirosaki city government, the woman sustained injuries to her face and arm and was sent to a hospital in the city. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

The municipal government issued a warning to residents in the neighborhood.

It has recently received several reports of bear sightings.

