Elderly Woman Injured in Bear Attack in Japan’s Aomori Prefecture
15:38 JST, July 15, 2025
AOMORI — A woman in her 70s was attacked by a bear while working in an apple orchard in the Owasawa district of Hirosaki, Aomori Prefecture, at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
According to the Aomori prefectural police and the Hirosaki city government, the woman sustained injuries to her face and arm and was sent to a hospital in the city. Her injuries are not life-threatening.
The municipal government issued a warning to residents in the neighborhood.
It has recently received several reports of bear sightings.
