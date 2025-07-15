Yomiuri Reporters Receive Journalism Award for Reporting on Security Issues; Team Studied Satellite Images to Understand Military Movements Near Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Hirotaka Kuriyamama receives a trophy for the top journalism award bestowed by the International House of Japan at a ceremony in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Monday.

A team of Yomiuri Shimbun reporters covering security issues has won the top journalism award bestowed by the International House of Japan. They were presented with a commemorative prize at the award ceremony held in Tokyo on Monday.

This year marked the second round of journalism awards for excellent reporting, columns and journalistic activities given out by the public interest incorporated foundation.

The Yomiuri Shimbun’s series of reports on security issues, including the activities of the Chinese military around Japan and the movement of a Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer through the Taiwan Strait, received praise. “The team demonstrated a new approach to international reporting, utilizing satellite images and other tools,” said Kaori Hayashi, executive vice president of the University of Tokyo and chairperson of the selection committee. “It is the pinnacle of reporting by a major media outlet.”

Hirotaka Kuriyama of The Yomiuri Shimbun’s Political News Department represented the reporting team and said, “We would like to continue to serve our purpose as a news organization by delving into realities which we cannot reach by simply repeating government announcements.”