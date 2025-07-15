Yomiuri Reporters Receive Journalism Award for Reporting on Security Issues; Team Studied Satellite Images to Understand Military Movements Near Japan
13:28 JST, July 15, 2025
A team of Yomiuri Shimbun reporters covering security issues has won the top journalism award bestowed by the International House of Japan. They were presented with a commemorative prize at the award ceremony held in Tokyo on Monday.
This year marked the second round of journalism awards for excellent reporting, columns and journalistic activities given out by the public interest incorporated foundation.
The Yomiuri Shimbun’s series of reports on security issues, including the activities of the Chinese military around Japan and the movement of a Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer through the Taiwan Strait, received praise. “The team demonstrated a new approach to international reporting, utilizing satellite images and other tools,” said Kaori Hayashi, executive vice president of the University of Tokyo and chairperson of the selection committee. “It is the pinnacle of reporting by a major media outlet.”
Hirotaka Kuriyama of The Yomiuri Shimbun’s Political News Department represented the reporting team and said, “We would like to continue to serve our purpose as a news organization by delving into realities which we cannot reach by simply repeating government announcements.”
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Over 300 Earthquakes Rumble in Sea Off Japan’s Kagoshima Pref. Islands, Putting Residents on Alert
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday
-
Typhoon Sepat Forms near Ogasawara Islands
-
M5.1 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Kagoshima Prefecture Islands
-
46-year-old Man Killed by Bear in Japan’s Nagano Prefecture; 2nd Man Sustained Minor Injuries
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan’s Agriculture Ministry Starts Survey of Rice Farmers Across Japan on Production Outlook
-
5-Kilogram Bag of Rice Price Falls Below ¥4,000: 1st Time in 4 Months
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Hits 2-year High, Keeps Rate-Hike Bets Alive
-
Carmakers’ Anxiety Grows as U.S. Tariff Talks Stall;Japan Exporters May Have No Choice But to Raise Prices
-
Japan to Collaborate with 3 European Countries on Infrastructure Development; Will Work With Romania, Bulgaria, Czech Republic to Build Railroads, Energy Systems