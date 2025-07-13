Hydrangea Pond at Iwate Prefecture Garden Features 5,000 Blooms Floating on the Water
15:06 JST, July 13, 2025
ICHINOSEKI, Iwate — A pond at Michinoku Hydrangea Garden in Ichinoseki, Iwate Prefecture, is currently a major draw for visitors with its beautiful display of about 5,000 flowers floating on the water.
The garden boasts 400 varieties of hydrangeas and 50,000 plants. Vibrant blue, white and pink flowers cover the entire pond.
The hydrangea pond will be viewable through July 21.
