3 Months After Expo’s Opening, Visitors Top 10 Mil.; 164,000 Visitors Attend on Saturday

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Blue Impulse planes perform an aerobatic demonstration over the Osaka-Kansai Expo site in Konohana Ward, Osaka, on Saturday.

OSAKA — A total of about 10.08 million general visitors have attended the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo in the three months since its opening on April 13 through Saturday, according to the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition.

Also, preliminary visitor numbers for Saturday totaled 164,000, marking the third highest daily figure, the association said Sunday, one day after an aerobatic demonstration by the Blue Impulse, a team of Air Self-Defense Force pilots.

With three months having passed since the Expo kicked off, the six-month-long event reached its halfway point on Sunday.

The association projects 28.2 million people will have visited the Expo by the time it ends. However, the current pace is slower than what has been projected. Nevertheless, the association expects the numbers to pick up during the summer vacation period and toward the end of the Expo.

The association also plans to strengthen its efforts to attract visitors from outside the Kansai region.