3 Months After Expo’s Opening, Visitors Top 10 Mil.; 164,000 Visitors Attend on Saturday
14:05 JST, July 13, 2025
OSAKA — A total of about 10.08 million general visitors have attended the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo in the three months since its opening on April 13 through Saturday, according to the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition.
Also, preliminary visitor numbers for Saturday totaled 164,000, marking the third highest daily figure, the association said Sunday, one day after an aerobatic demonstration by the Blue Impulse, a team of Air Self-Defense Force pilots.
With three months having passed since the Expo kicked off, the six-month-long event reached its halfway point on Sunday.
The association projects 28.2 million people will have visited the Expo by the time it ends. However, the current pace is slower than what has been projected. Nevertheless, the association expects the numbers to pick up during the summer vacation period and toward the end of the Expo.
The association also plans to strengthen its efforts to attract visitors from outside the Kansai region.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Over 300 Earthquakes Rumble in Sea Off Japan’s Kagoshima Pref. Islands, Putting Residents on Alert
-
Typhoon Sepat Forms near Ogasawara Islands
-
M5.1 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Kagoshima Prefecture Islands
-
46-year-old Man Killed by Bear in Japan’s Nagano Prefecture; 2nd Man Sustained Minor Injuries
-
22 Mil. Admissions Needed for Osaka-Kansai Expo to Be Profitable, Organizer Says; Average of 130,000 Visitors Necessary Per Day
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan’s Agriculture Ministry Starts Survey of Rice Farmers Across Japan on Production Outlook
-
Japan Eyes Hosting Major International Standards Conference in 2029; Govt Making Plans to Host IEC Event in Yokohama
-
Agriculture Minister Considers Review of Japan’s Rice Harvest Statistics (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Hits 2-year High, Keeps Rate-Hike Bets Alive
-
Carmakers’ Anxiety Grows as U.S. Tariff Talks Stall;Japan Exporters May Have No Choice But to Raise Prices