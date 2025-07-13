Blue Impulse Planes Fly over Osaka-Kansai Expo Site; Halfway Point of Event Reached

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Blue Impulse planes perform an aerobatic demonstration over the Osaka-Kansai Expo site in Konohana Ward, Osaka, on Saturday.

OSAKA — A team of Air Self-Defense Force pilots performed an aerobatic demonstration at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo in Yumeshima, Osaka, on Saturday.

The event, which lasted for about 15 minutes, was performed by Blue Impulse, the ASDF’s aerobatic demonstration team. The show was initially scheduled for April 13, the opening day of the Expo, but canceled due to bad weather.

Sunday marked three months since the opening of the Expo and the halfway point of the six-month event, which is taking place on the artificial island in Osaka Bay.