Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#2025 Expo Osaka

Blue Impulse Planes Fly over Osaka-Kansai Expo Site; Halfway Point of Event Reached

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Blue Impulse planes perform an aerobatic demonstration over the Osaka-Kansai Expo site in Konohana Ward, Osaka, on Saturday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:43 JST, July 13, 2025

OSAKA — A team of Air Self-Defense Force pilots performed an aerobatic demonstration at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo in Yumeshima, Osaka, on Saturday.

The event, which lasted for about 15 minutes, was performed by Blue Impulse, the ASDF’s aerobatic demonstration team. The show was initially scheduled for April 13, the opening day of the Expo, but canceled due to bad weather.

Sunday marked three months since the opening of the Expo and the halfway point of the six-month event, which is taking place on the artificial island in Osaka Bay.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING