Bear Culled in Iwate Prefecture; It May Have Mauled 81-Year-Old Woman to Death

The Yomiuri Shimbun



MORIOKA — A bear believed to have mauled an 81-year-old woman to death was culled Friday morning in Kitakami, Iwate Prefecture, according to police.

According to Kitakami Police Station, at around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, a resident in the area where the fatal attack occurred found a bear in front of the entrance to their house. The bear was shot dead in a nearby river by members of the local hunting club, who responded to the call. It was an adult measuring about 1.3 meters in length.

On July 4, an 81-year-old woman was found lying in her home after being attacked by a bear that had broken into her home. She was later confirmed dead at the hospital. The Kitakami city government believes there is a high possibility that the bear is the same one that attacked the woman, and will conduct DNA testing to confirm this.