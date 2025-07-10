Tokyo’s Nerima Ward Marks 110 Millimeters of Rain in 1 Hour; Heavy Rain and Flood Warnings Issued in Capital

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Lightning is seen above Tokyo’s Taito Ward on Thursday.

Heavy rain fell primarily in the northern Kanto and Tohoku regions on Thursday afternoon, with 110 millimeters of precipitation observed in Tokyo’s Nerima Ward in the hour to 6:40 p.m.

Advisories for record-breaking downpours were issued in Saitama, Gunma, Yamanashi and Nagano prefectures. The Japan Meteorological Agency urged caution regarding rising river levels, flooding and landslides, as well as lightning strikes, hailstorms, tornadoes and wind gusts.

The Tokyo Metropolitan government also issued a heavy rain and flood warning for Nakano Ward, a heavy rain warning for Suginami, Itabashi and Nerima wards, and flood warnings for Shinagawa and Meguro wards.