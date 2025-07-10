Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

Tohoku Shinknsen Line Briefly Suspends Operations between Tokyo, Sendai (Update 1)

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
An East Japan Railway logo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:29 JST, July 10, 2025 (updated at 14:40 JST, July 10)

The Tohoku Shinkansen high-speed railway suspended its operations at around 1:35 p.m. on Thursday between Tokyo and Sendai stations, East Japan Railway Co. said.

The suspension was caused by heavy rainfall observed between Shin-Shirakawa and Koriyama stations in Fukushima Prefecture, according to the company.

Operations resumed at around 2 p.m., JR East said.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING