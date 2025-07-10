Tohoku Shinknsen Line Briefly Suspends Operations between Tokyo, Sendai (Update 1)

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tohoku Shinkansen high-speed railway suspended its operations at around 1:35 p.m. on Thursday between Tokyo and Sendai stations, East Japan Railway Co. said.

The suspension was caused by heavy rainfall observed between Shin-Shirakawa and Koriyama stations in Fukushima Prefecture, according to the company.

Operations resumed at around 2 p.m., JR East said.