Tohoku Shinknsen Line Briefly Suspends Operations between Tokyo, Sendai (Update 1)
14:29 JST, July 10, 2025 (updated at 14:40 JST, July 10)
The Tohoku Shinkansen high-speed railway suspended its operations at around 1:35 p.m. on Thursday between Tokyo and Sendai stations, East Japan Railway Co. said.
The suspension was caused by heavy rainfall observed between Shin-Shirakawa and Koriyama stations in Fukushima Prefecture, according to the company.
Operations resumed at around 2 p.m., JR East said.
