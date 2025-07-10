Mt. Fuji Trails on Shizuoka Side Open for Climbing Season; Prefecture Begins Charging ¥4,000 Entry Fee

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Climbers at the fifth station of the Fujinomiya Trail show a staff member, left, wristbands they were given on Thursday, the opening day of the summer climbing season on the Shizuoka Prefecture side of Mt. Fuji.

SHIZUOKA — Mt. Fuji trails opened for the summer climbing season on the Shizuoka Prefecture side of the iconic peak on Thursday, 10 days after climbers were welcomed on the Yamanashi Prefecture side.

Starting this season, the Shizuoka prefectural government is charging a ¥4,000 entry fee on the Fujinomiya, Subashiri and Gotemba trails, the same as the amount collected on the Yoshida Trail on the Yamanashi side.

At the fifth station of the Fujinomiya Trail, climbers visited a reception hut, showing staff members entry certificates on their smartphones to receive wristbands before heading for the summit.

The certificates were sent to the smartphones of prospective visitors after they paid the entry fees in advance via a special app for the climb and learned relevant rules and manners.