Heavy Rain Expected to Hit Tokyo from Afternoon to Evening; Linear Precipitation Bands Could Form Above Capital, 5 Prefectures in Kanto Region

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:08 JST, July 10, 2025

Heavy rain is forecasted to hit Tokyo and five prefectures in the Kanto region from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, with the possibility of linear precipitation bands forming, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

With cumulonimbus clouds developing one after another over a certain area, linear precipitation bands can cause heavy rainfall in a relatively short period of time.

Linear precipitation bands are forecasted for Tokyo, as well as Chiba, Saitama, Gunma, Tochigi and Ibaraki prefectures. More than 80 millimeters of rain could fall just in one hour, according to the JMA. If this phenomenon is observed in Tokyo, as well as Saitama and Gunma prefectures, it would be the first for these areas.

The agency calls for caution over possible landslide disasters, flooding in low-lying areas and rising river waters that could overflow.

