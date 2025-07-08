Rice Paddy Art in Shohei Ohtani’s Hometown in Iwate Pref. Depicts Him, His Pet Dog

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Rice paddy art depicting Shohei Ohtani is seen in Oshu, Iwate Prefecture, on Tuesday.

Rice paddy art depicting Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and his dog Dekopin, also known as Decoy, can be seen in his hometown of Oshu, Iwate Prefecture.

Local farmers planted rice seedlings in an about 3000-square meter rice paddy field of different varieties and seven different colors of rice plants including green, red, yellow and purple to depict Ohtani and Dekopin.

“It’s bigger than I expected,” said a 30-year-old office worker from Fukushima Prefecture. “I want him to play well this year as both pitcher and batter.”

The peak viewing period of the rice field, which can be viewed from a nearby observation deck, is reportedly until the middle of August.