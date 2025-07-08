Karatsu Castle Celebrates 7,777,777th Visitor on July 7; Milestone Visitor Receives Seven Agricultural Products as Gifts

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The 7,777,777th visitor to Karatsu Castle has their photo taken in front of the castle tower in Karatsu, Saga Prefecture on Monday.

The number of visitors to Karatsu Castle tower in Saga Prefecture since its opening in 1966 has now exceeded 7,777,777, the Karatsu city government announced on Monday.

To mark this milestone, the city presented the certified 7,777,777th visitor, a 64-year-old housewife from Anan, Tokushima Prefecture, with a set of seven assorted agricultural products.

According to the Karatsu city tourism division, the castle tower is a reinforced concrete tourist facility built atop the site of the original castle. It opened on Oct. 28, 1966. From the highest of its five floors, visitors can enjoy views of Karatsu Bay and Niji-no-Matsubara, a designated special national scenic beauty spot.