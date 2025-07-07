Hot word :

Mt. Oritsume Glows by Light of Himebotaru Fireflies in Iwate Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:25 JST, July 7, 2025

Himebotaru fireflies cast their pale glow across the forest, creating a dream-like scene on Mt. Oritsume in Iwate Prefecture on Sunday. According to the Mt. Oritsume promotion association, more than 1 million fireflies inhabit the area, and the colony near the 852-meter-high summit has been designated a prefectural natural monument. Their breeding season typically peaks from early to mid-July, when their bioluminescence is at its brightest. Takeshi Morohashi, an office worker visiting from Tama in Tokyo, said, “It looks like nature’s own illumination — so beautiful.” To protect the fireflies during breeding, visitors must make a reservation to view them through July 13.

