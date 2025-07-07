Heatstroke Alerts Issued in Hokkaido Regions for 1st Time This Season; Temps over 35 C Recorded in Tokyo for 1st Time This Summer

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

Temperatures have risen nationwide from Monday morning, and central Tokyo recorded a temperature of 35.6 C, the first time the mercury has exceeded 35 C this summer in the area.

In Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward, a temperature of 35.6 C was recorded at 11:20 a.m. on the day, and 36.2 C was recorded in Mima, Tokushima Prefecture.

The Japan Meteorological Agency and the Environment Ministry issued heatstroke alerts for 30 prefectures including Tokyo, Tochigi and other prefectures at around 5 a.m. In Hokkaido, alerts were also issued for the first time this season for the Abashiri, Kitami, Monbetsu and Tokachi regions.