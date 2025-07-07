Heatstroke Alerts Issued in Hokkaido Regions for 1st Time This Season; Temps over 35 C Recorded in Tokyo for 1st Time This Summer
15:11 JST, July 7, 2025
Temperatures have risen nationwide from Monday morning, and central Tokyo recorded a temperature of 35.6 C, the first time the mercury has exceeded 35 C this summer in the area.
In Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward, a temperature of 35.6 C was recorded at 11:20 a.m. on the day, and 36.2 C was recorded in Mima, Tokushima Prefecture.
The Japan Meteorological Agency and the Environment Ministry issued heatstroke alerts for 30 prefectures including Tokyo, Tochigi and other prefectures at around 5 a.m. In Hokkaido, alerts were also issued for the first time this season for the Abashiri, Kitami, Monbetsu and Tokachi regions.
