Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

Heatstroke Alerts Issued in Hokkaido Regions for 1st Time This Season; Temps over 35 C Recorded in Tokyo for 1st Time This Summer

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:11 JST, July 7, 2025

Temperatures have risen nationwide from Monday morning, and central Tokyo recorded a temperature of 35.6 C, the first time the mercury has exceeded 35 C this summer in the area.

In Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward, a temperature of 35.6 C was recorded at 11:20 a.m. on the day, and 36.2 C was recorded in Mima, Tokushima Prefecture.

The Japan Meteorological Agency and the Environment Ministry issued heatstroke alerts for 30 prefectures including Tokyo, Tochigi and other prefectures at around 5 a.m. In Hokkaido, alerts were also issued for the first time this season for the Abashiri, Kitami, Monbetsu and Tokachi regions.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING