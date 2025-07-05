Bear Sightings from Jan. to May Hit Record High of 3,721; Iwate Pref. Reports Most Incidents at 792

The Yomiuri Shimbun

An Asian black bear that was spotted in an urban area of Kamaishi, Iwate Prefecture, on May 21

The number of Asian black bear sightings nationwide from January to May hit the highest ever since 2010, when comparable data became available, at 3,721, according to preliminary figures released by the Environment Ministry.

Iwate Prefecture reported the most incidents with 792 cases, up two from the same period last year, followed by Akita Prefecture with 629 cases, up 324.

While Asiatic black bears typically spend their time in the mountains where food is abundant until early summer, after emerging from hibernation, there has been a sharp increase in bears appearing in human-inhabited areas since early spring this year. Sightings in urban and residential zones from January to May include 101 cases in Fukushima Prefecture and 39 in Yamagata Prefecture.

As to the reason why bears have often appeared near human dwellings, Kazuhiko Maita, director of the Institute for Asian Black Bear Research and Preservation, a nonprofit organization, points to the poor acorn harvest in the autumn of 2023 as a potential key factor.

The scarcity of food led many bears to descend into human settlements in search of sustenance, resulting in a record 9,276 bears being captured in fiscal 2023, up 5,397 from the previous fiscal year. Maita suggests, “It’s possible that cubs, whose mothers were culled, did not return to the mountains and are now active near human settlements where food is available.”

The number of bear-related casualties from January to June this year is also on a record pace, reaching 40. Local municipalities nationwide are swiftly implementing countermeasures.

The Fukushima city government held a task force meeting on Thursday, citing that “it wouldn’t be surprising if human injuries occurred at any time.” They are considering measures such as placing devices that emit sounds and smells that bears dislike along riverbeds, areas known for frequent bear appearances.

The city government of Iiyama, Nagano Prefecture, where three people were attacked and seriously or slightly injured in a residential area in April, is urging residents to avoid activities alone in the morning and evening when bears are active and carry noisemakers like bells or radios when working in fields.