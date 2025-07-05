Hot word :

Typhoon Danas Forms in South China Sea; Expected to Move Northeast Toward East China Sea

The Japan Meteorological Agency
Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:36 JST, July 5, 2025

Typhoon Danas, also called Typhoon No. 4, emerged at around 3 a.m. on Saturday in the South China Sea, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

According to the agency, the storm’s central pressure is 996 hectopascals, and it has a maximum wind speed of 25 meters per second. It is expected to move northeast toward the Taiwan Strait, then to reach the East China Sea, west of Okinawa and southwest of mainland Japan.

