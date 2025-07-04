Hot word :

Social Media Rumors of Major Earthquake ‘Not Scientific’; Prediction Impossible, Japan Meteorological Agency Says

The Yomiuri Shimbun
An official of the Japan Meteorological Agency speaks at a press conference at the agency in Tokyo on Thursday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:08 JST, July 4, 2025

The Japan Meteorological Agency stressed Thursday that rumors on social media about a possible major earthquake are “not scientific” following a series of earthquakes that hit areas around the Tokara Islands in Kagoshima Prefecture.

At a press conference on Thursday evening, an official of the agency made the remark regarding the rumor that if earthquakes occur frequently in the areas around the Tokara Islands, a major earthquake could happen in a different location.

As for a rumor that a major catastrophe may occur in July 2025, the official also said, “Current science and technology can’t predict earthquakes.”

The agency said the risk of collapsed houses and landslides is increasing in areas hit by strong tremors. It also urged local residents to be vigilant about earthquakes of the same level of magnitude for the time being.

According to the agency, the recent earthquakes in the Tokara Islands include the first one to measure lower 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 to have been observed in Toshima, Kagoshima Prefecture, since the current earthquake and tsunami observation system was put in place in 1994.

