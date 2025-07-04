Japanese Author Otani’s “The Night of Baba Yaga” Wins Dagger for Crime Fiction in Translation Award

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Akira Otani, author of “The Night of Baba Yaga,” the first work by a Japanese author to win the Dagger for Crime Fiction in Translation is seen in London on Thursday.

LONDON — The English translation of “The Night of Baba Yaga” by Akira Otani has won the Dagger for Crime Fiction in Translation, the U.K.-based Crime Writers’ Association (CWA) announced Thursday night.

The CWA Daggers are a set of prestigious literary awards for mystery and crime fiction. This is the first time a Japanese author has won the prize.

“In a world full of real violence, fictional violence cannot survive. I would like to use this honor for world peace,” Otani, 44, said in her speech at the award ceremony in London.

“The Night of Baba Yaga”



The main character of the novel is a woman who is entrusted with protecting the daughter of a yakuza leader. With its vivid depictions of violence, the novel centers on women struggling against a male-centered society.

Kawade Shobo Shinsha, Ltd. published the book in Japan in 2020. In the United Kingdom, it was published in 2024 and won a prize for new novelists.

Born in Tokyo, Otani first gained attention in 2018 with her short story collection “Kanpeki janai Atashi-tachi” (We are not perfect), which focuses on relationships between women.