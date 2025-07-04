Japan’s Rainy Season Ends in Tokai Region 15 Days Earlier than Usual
The Yomiuri Shimbun
11:32 JST, July 4, 2025
The rainy season appears to have ended in the Tokai region, it was announced Friday.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the season ended 15 days earlier than in an average year for the region and 14 days earlier than last year.
