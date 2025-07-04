Hot word :

Japan’s Rainy Season Ends in Tokai Region 15 Days Earlier than Usual

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:32 JST, July 4, 2025

The rainy season appears to have ended in the Tokai region, it was announced Friday.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the season ended 15 days earlier than in an average year for the region and 14 days earlier than last year.

