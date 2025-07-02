Management Firm for Male Pop Group TOKIO to Shut Down
20:27 JST, July 2, 2025
TOKIO, the management company for the male pop group of the same name, will shut down once the relevant paperwork and explanations to the people involved are complete, according to their official website.
A post on their website on Wednesday said: “We deeply apologize for the worry and inconvenience we have caused everyone. We would like to express our sincere gratitude for the kindness we have received so far.”
TOKIO consisted of Shigeru Joshima, Masahiro Matsuoka and Taichi Kokubun. Kokubun was suspended indefinitely on June 20 for compliance violations, and the group announced their disbanding on June 25.
