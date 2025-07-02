Hot word :

Kyoto Gion Festival: Festivities Begins with Participants Praying for Safety of Upcoming Events

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Children attend a ritual related to the Gion Festival at Yasaka Shrine in Higashiyama Ward, Kyoto, on Tuesday.

17:34 JST, July 2, 2025

The Gion Festival, one of Japan’s three major festivals, began in Kyoto on Tuesday.

At Yasaka Shrine in Higashiyama Ward, Kyoto, the children and others who will lead the parade of Yamaboko floats on July 17 prayed for the safety of the festival. In accordance with the ancient tradition, the children, wearing white makeup and vermilion hakama, made three clockwise circuits around the main shrine.

The festival will continue until July 31.







