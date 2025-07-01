Hot word :

Pandas arrive in China after crowds bid them farewell

  • Yomiuri Shimbun photos
    Rauhin is seen at the Adventure World theme park in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, on Friday.

  • Yuihin on Friday

  • Saihin on Friday

  • Fuhin on Friday

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:46 JST, July 1, 2025

Four giant pandas born and raised at the Adventure World theme park in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, have arrived safely at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in China’s Sichuan Province, the park announced on Sunday.

The four female pandas — Rauhin, 24, the first female panda born at Adventure World, and her three children, Yuihin, 8, Saihin, 6, and Fuhin, 4 — drew large crowds of fans on Friday, the last day the public could see them at the park.

  • A ceremony to bid farewell to the pandas is held at Adventure World on Friday.

  • A crowd waits for Adventure World to open on Friday morning.

  • A panda stuffed toy and a board with “THANK YOU ALL” written on it are seen inside the facility where the pandas were kept at Adventure World on Saturday.

The pandas left for China on Saturday morning.

Following their departure, a board with “THANK YOU ALL” written on it and a panda stuffed toy were placed at the park facility where the pandas had been kept.

  • Adventure World staff members see off a truck carrying the pandas in Wakayama Prefecture on Saturday morning.

  • Adventure World staff members wave to a plane carrying the pandas at Kansai International Airport in Osaka Prefecture on Saturday.

