Pandas arrive in China after crowds bid them farewell
-
Yomiuri Shimbun photos
Rauhin is seen at the Adventure World theme park in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, on Friday.
-
Yuihin on Friday
-
Saihin on Friday
-
Fuhin on Friday
17:46 JST, July 1, 2025
Four giant pandas born and raised at the Adventure World theme park in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, have arrived safely at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in China’s Sichuan Province, the park announced on Sunday.
The four female pandas — Rauhin, 24, the first female panda born at Adventure World, and her three children, Yuihin, 8, Saihin, 6, and Fuhin, 4 — drew large crowds of fans on Friday, the last day the public could see them at the park.
-
A ceremony to bid farewell to the pandas is held at Adventure World on Friday.
-
A crowd waits for Adventure World to open on Friday morning.
-
A panda stuffed toy and a board with “THANK YOU ALL” written on it are seen inside the facility where the pandas were kept at Adventure World on Saturday.
The pandas left for China on Saturday morning.
Following their departure, a board with “THANK YOU ALL” written on it and a panda stuffed toy were placed at the park facility where the pandas had been kept.
-
Adventure World staff members see off a truck carrying the pandas in Wakayama Prefecture on Saturday morning.
-
Adventure World staff members wave to a plane carrying the pandas at Kansai International Airport in Osaka Prefecture on Saturday.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Over 300 Earthquakes Rumble in Sea Off Japan’s Kagoshima Pref. Islands, Putting Residents on Alert
-
Japan’s Maglev Shinkansen’s Partially Completed Station Unveiled; Station Will Be Only Underground Stop Between Shinagawa, Nagoya
-
Typhoon Sepat Forms near Ogasawara Islands
-
Fukuoka City School Lunch Menu with Only One Karaage Fried Chicken Draws Criticism; Mayor Vows to Improve School Meals
-
46-year-old Man Killed by Bear in Japan’s Nagano Prefecture; 2nd Man Sustained Minor Injuries
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Tariff-Free Rice to Be Auctioned Off 3 Months Early, as Japan Seeks to Tame High Prices for the Staple
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Japan’s Average Rice Price Falls for 2nd Straight Week
-
Over 300 Earthquakes Rumble in Sea Off Japan’s Kagoshima Pref. Islands, Putting Residents on Alert
-
Vietnam, Thailand Aim to Grow Rice Exports to Japan