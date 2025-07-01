Originator Profile Development Selected for Govt Project; Initiative Aims to Combat AI-Driven Misinformation
14:53 JST, July 1, 2025
Originator Profile (OP), a digital technology aimed at preventing dis- and misinformation on the internet, was among 20 projects chosen to receive support from the government, the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry announced Monday.
OP, which is being developed by Originator Profile Collaborative Innovation Partnership, allows users to confirm the origin of information on the internet by adding the profile of its creator or publisher to articles and advertisements that use it. The ministry’s initiative will push for OP to be made into an international standard and included in browsing software.
The ministry has been supporting the OP project since fiscal 2024, and this year’s selection means it will continue to do so.
In addition to OP, a project developing a technology to identify synthetic voices made with generative artificial intelligence and a technology to verify the authenticity of videos and images posted on social media was also selected.
Each of the 20 chosen projects will receive a maximum of ¥500 million.
