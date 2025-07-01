Luxury Express Sleeper Train Cassiopeia Makes Its Final Run Before Being Retired As Fans Bid Farewell
12:28 JST, July 1, 2025
The luxury sleeper train Cassiopeia, which had been running as a special tour train after its regular sleeper express service ended in 2016, made its last run on Monday. Many railroad fans gathered at the departure and arrival stations, as well along the train line to watch the train’s final run.
The Cassiopeia departed from JR Sendai Station on Monday morning and arrived at JR Ueno Station at around 5:40 p.m. About 30 minutes later, the train started to move toward its rail yard, and railroad fans who had gathered there said “Thank you” and waved to bid farewell to the train.
A 68-year-old man from Ushiku, Ibaraki Prefecture, who boarded the Cassiopeia for the first time with his grandchild said, “I will treasure the experience for the rest of my life.”
