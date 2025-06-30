Hot word :

M5.1 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Kagoshima Prefecture Islands


18:48 JST, June 30, 2025

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.1 hit Tokara Islands in Kagoshima Prefecture, at 6:33 p.m. on Monday. It measured lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Akusekijima Island in the prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Hundreds of tremors have struck the area since June 21.

