M5.1 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Kagoshima Prefecture Islands

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.1 hit Tokara Islands in Kagoshima Prefecture, at 4:12 p.m. on Sunday. It measured 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Akusekijima Island in the prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Hundreds of tremors measuring 1 to 4 on the Japanese seismic scale have struck the area since June 21.