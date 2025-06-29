Water Park at Yomiuriland Opens for Season; Visitors Can Enjoy 5 Types of Pools

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A swimming pool facility is crowded with visitors on its opening day on Saturday at the Yomiuriland amusement park, which straddles the cities of Inagi in Tokyo and Kawasaki.

An outdoor swimming pool facility opened Saturday for summer at the Yomiuriland amusement park, which straddles the cities of Inagi in Tokyo and Kawasaki.

Under a clear blue sky and blazing heat, visitors lined up at the entrance of the facility before it opened at 9:30 a.m.

WAI, or Water Amusement Island, houses five varieties of pools and eight types of water slides. Many visitors enjoyed a refreshing dip on its opening day.

A 5-year-old girl who visited WAI with her family from Tokyo’s Chofu, said: “I like being in the lazy river. It’s so hot, but I feel cool now.”

The facility will be open through Sept. 15, with some days scheduled for it to also be open at night. Admission fees vary. For details on the fees, opening hours and closed days, visit the website.