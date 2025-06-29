Central Tokyo Logs Record 12 Days with Temperatures over 30 C in June
12:24 JST, June 29, 2025
Temperatures in central Tokyo rose to 30.1 C by 9 a.m. on Sunday, fourth straight days that the highest temperature has exceeded 30 C, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
Exceeding 30 C is the 12th time this month, setting the new record of such hot days in June.
The agency expects temperatures to rise to 33 C in Tokyo metropolitan area on Sunday.
