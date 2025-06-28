Central Tokyo Logs Record 11 Days with Temperatures over 30 C in June

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People use parasols to avoid the sun on Saturday afternoon in Chuo Ward, Tokyo.

Many areas of Japan experienced intense heat on Saturday as a high pressure system covered the Japanese archipelago.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, temperatures in central Tokyo rose to 32.8 C by noon, the 11th time this month that the highest temperature has exceeded 30 C.

This surpassed the previous record of 10 such hot days, recorded in 1894 and 1979.