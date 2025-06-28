Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Tokyo

Central Tokyo Logs Record 11 Days with Temperatures over 30 C in June

The Yomiuri Shimbun
People use parasols to avoid the sun on Saturday afternoon in Chuo Ward, Tokyo.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:14 JST, June 28, 2025

Many areas of Japan experienced intense heat on Saturday as a high pressure system covered the Japanese archipelago.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, temperatures in central Tokyo rose to 32.8 C by noon, the 11th time this month that the highest temperature has exceeded 30 C.

This surpassed the previous record of 10 such hot days, recorded in 1894 and 1979.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING