Yamagata Airport Resumes Normal Operations after Bear Incursion
13:27 JST, June 28, 2025
YAMAGATA — Yamagata Airport in Higashine, Yamagata Prefecture, resumed normal operations on Friday after it was confirmed that the bear that had entered the runway on Thursday was no longer there.
Ten flights were canceled and four were delayed at the airport on Thursday after a bear entered the runway and other areas. The runway was closed.
According to the airport office, it was confirmed on Friday morning that there were no bears on or near the runway, so operations resumed with the first flight.
A local hunting club had set traps containing cherries but had not been able to catch the bear.
