Bear Roams Streets in Japan’s Iwate Pref. For 2 Hours; Police Chase Animal Warning People to Be Careful
11:38 JST, June 28, 2025
MORIOKA — A bear roamed through an urban area for about two hours in Kitakami, Iwate Prefecture, on Friday morning, police said. No injuries or property damage were reported.
According to Kitakami Police Station, patrolling police officers spotted the adult bear running along the road at about 9:10 a.m. The animal then ran through residential and commercial areas, the grounds of a high school ground and the parking lot of city hall before disappearing into the woods along a riverbank.
The police station received multiple reports of bear sightings, and police cars and city government vehicles followed them up, using a microphone to warn people not to approach the bear.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Over 300 Earthquakes Rumble in Sea Off Japan’s Kagoshima Pref. Islands, Putting Residents on Alert
-
Japan’s Maglev Shinkansen’s Partially Completed Station Unveiled; Station Will Be Only Underground Stop Between Shinagawa, Nagoya
-
Typhoon Sepat Forms near Ogasawara Islands
-
Fukuoka City School Lunch Menu with Only One Karaage Fried Chicken Draws Criticism; Mayor Vows to Improve School Meals
-
46-year-old Man Killed by Bear in Japan’s Nagano Prefecture; 2nd Man Sustained Minor Injuries
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
BOJ Sets Aside Maximum Provision of Losses for Bond Transactions
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Japan’s Average Rice Price Falls for 2nd Straight Week
-
Vietnam, Thailand Aim to Grow Rice Exports to Japan
-
Over 300 Earthquakes Rumble in Sea Off Japan’s Kagoshima Pref. Islands, Putting Residents on Alert