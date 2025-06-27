Heavy Rainfall Observed in Hokkaido’s Tokachi District; Downpour was of a Level Seen Only Once Every Few Years
17:11 JST, June 27, 2025
The Japan Meteorological Agency has reported that heavy rainfall struck the Tokachi district of Hokaido on Friday. According to the agency, about 120 millimeters of rain was observed in the northern part of Urahoro in the district in the hour ending at 2:30 p.m., and about 90 millimeters of rain was observed in Ikeda in the district in the hour ending at 2:20 p.m. Rain this heavy usually comes only once every few years in these areas, according to the Agency.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Over 300 Earthquakes Rumble in Sea Off Japan’s Kagoshima Pref. Islands, Putting Residents on Alert
-
Japan’s Maglev Shinkansen’s Partially Completed Station Unveiled; Station Will Be Only Underground Stop Between Shinagawa, Nagoya
-
Typhoon Sepat Forms near Ogasawara Islands
-
Fukuoka City School Lunch Menu with Only One Karaage Fried Chicken Draws Criticism; Mayor Vows to Improve School Meals
-
46-year-old Man Killed by Bear in Japan’s Nagano Prefecture; 2nd Man Sustained Minor Injuries
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
BOJ Sets Aside Maximum Provision of Losses for Bond Transactions
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Vietnam, Thailand Aim to Grow Rice Exports to Japan
-
Over 300 Earthquakes Rumble in Sea Off Japan’s Kagoshima Pref. Islands, Putting Residents on Alert
-
Japan’s Maglev Shinkansen’s Partially Completed Station Unveiled; Station Will Be Only Underground Stop Between Shinagawa, Nagoya