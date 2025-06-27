Hot word :

Heavy Rainfall Observed in Hokkaido’s Tokachi District; Downpour was of a Level Seen Only Once Every Few Years


The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:11 JST, June 27, 2025

The Japan Meteorological Agency has reported that heavy rainfall struck the Tokachi district of Hokaido on Friday. According to the agency, about 120 millimeters of rain was observed in the northern part of Urahoro in the district in the hour ending at 2:30 p.m., and about 90 millimeters of rain was observed in Ikeda in the district in the hour ending at 2:20 p.m. Rain this heavy usually comes only once every few years in these areas, according to the Agency.

