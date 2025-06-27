Pikachu, Snorlax Named Official Sleep Support Ambassadors; Move by Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry Aims to Encourage Healthy Rest

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Newly appointed sleep support ambassadors Pikachu, left, and Snorlax, pose for a photo at the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry in Tokyo on Thursday.

In a charming and strategic move to encourage healthy sleeping habits, Pikachu and Snorlax — two beloved characters from the globally popular Pokemon franchise — have officially been appointed as “sleep support ambassadors” by the government.

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry spearheaded this initiative, which leverages the appeal of these iconic figures to encourage people, especially children, to develop better sleep habits.

The characters are expected to participate in various public awareness events, adding a fun, recognizable element to the important message that everyone needs to get enough sleep.

The ministry recommends nine to 12 hours of sleep for elementary students, and eight to 10 hours for junior and high school students, to maintain good health.

Since last fiscal year, the ministry has been collaborating with the Pokemon Company, which publishes “Pokemon Sleep,” a smartphone game that tracks the user’s sleep. Together, they have created brochures and other materials to encourage adequate sleep.

On Thursday, the day of the announcement, Snorlax and a nightcapped Pikachu visited the ministry and received their letters of appointment from Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Takamaro Fukuoka.

“We hope to continue working with the health ministry to positively change sleep habits,” said Pokemon Company Representative Director Takato Utsunomiya.