Panda Fans in Japan Gather to Say Final Farewells to 4 Pandas; Animals to be Returned to China on Saturday

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Fans look at Rauhin at Adventure Word in Wakayama Prefecture on Friday.

Large crowds of fans gathered from the early morning on Friday, the last day the four pandas at Adventure World in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, could be seen by the public before the animals are returned to China.

The pandas, which were born and raised at the theme park, are scheduled to depart on Saturday.

The four female pandas – Rauhin, 24, the first female panda born at Adventure World, and her three children, Yuihin, 8, Saihin, 6, and Fuhin, 4 – will head to Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Sichuan Province, China.

About 1,400 visitors lined up on Friday morning, prompting the park to open an hour earlier than usual.

After the pandas return to China, only two pandas will remain in Japan, both at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo. The two in Tokyo are also scheduled to return to China by Feb. 20 next year.